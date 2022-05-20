Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor marries London-based businessman Gautam, looks stunning in peach lehenga | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANIK4KAPOOR Kanika Kapoor tied the knot in London

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor married a London-based businessman on May 20 and the first pic from her traditional wedding in foreign land has arrived on social media. Kanika opted for a peach coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery on her big day, while her husband Gautam complemented her in a white sherwani and pagdi.

Kanika's wedding look is exquisite. She wore a choker necklace, mangtika, and bangles that went perfectly well with her bridal attire. Her pic for the wedding is receiving a lot of love from the fans. Manmeet Singh shared the bride's pic on social media as he posed with the newly married couple in London.

He captioned his post, "May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you. Newly weds (sic)."

Kanika and Gautam's pre-wedding festivities comprised of a grand Haldi function followed by a Mehendi ceremony. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony. It was an intimate affair that was attended by close friends and family. The couple looked blissed out surrounded by their loved ones.

Kanika looked pretty in a pastel green lehenga. She opted for dewy makeup and heavy jewellery.

Kanika has recently her song Buhe Bariya. The lyrics are written by Kunwar Juneja and song is composed by Gourov Dasgupta and Shruti Rane.

Kanika became an overnight singing sensation with the song Baby Doll followed by hits Kamlee, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Chhil Gaye Naina. Kanika was previously married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok. They divorced in 2012. Kanika has three kids from her first marriage- Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj.