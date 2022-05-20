Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set to be Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener; here's how his previous films fared at box office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan movies from 2011 to 2020 have done well at box office

Highlights Kartik Aaryan's 2020 release Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan has been his best opener till date

His movies have been consistently doing good business at the box office

Kartik made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was a sleeper hit

Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 had raised major curiosity before its release. On May 20, the Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani-starrer hit the cinema halls and the reviews of the fans have been positive and encouraging for the makers. Since the initial buzz around the movie was positive, it is expected that the opening day numbers at the box office will be great. Many are expecting this movie to be a game-changer for Bollywood, which has been reeling from the twin effects of the pandemic and dubbed films from the South doing really good business in the North markets.

However, with the release of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2, things are looking good for the Hindi film industry. As per a report in Box Office India, the advance bookings had earned Rs 8 crore and the occupancy on release day has been good. This will translate into a very good momentum for the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 does have a shot at the Rs 15 crore nett collections, as per BOI. This will make it Kartik's best opener till now.

Let's take a look at how his previous films scored on an opening day at the box office.

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Opening Day: Rs 11.47 crore

Total Collection: Rs 33.39 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Opening Day: Rs 8.34 crore

Total Collection: Rs 80.41 crore

Luka Chuppi (2019)

Opening Day: Rs 7.76 crore

Total Collection: Rs 88.51 crore

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Opening Day: Rs 6.18 crore

Total Collection: Rs 100.80 crore

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Opening Day: Rs 6.20 crore

Total Collection: Rs 60.38 crore

Akaash Vani (2013)

Opening Day: Rs 35 lakh

Total Collection: Rs 2.24 crore

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Opening Day: Rs 94 lakh

Total Collection: Rs 12.58 crore