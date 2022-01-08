Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Baahubali fame Sathyaraj & director Priyadarshan hospitalized after testing COVID positive

Renowned Telugu actor Sathyaraj and well-known cinematographer and director Priyadarshan are undergoing treatment in Chennai hospitals after having tested positive for Covid-19. Sathyaraj is likely to be discharged in two or three days. Sources close to Sathyaraj, while confirming this news, told IANS that the actor was recovering well.

"Actor Sathyaraj was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He is recovering well. In fact, doctors have told him that he will be discharged in two or three days and that he might have to quarantine himself at home for a week or so after that," a source close to the actor informed.

Sources say that while Sathyaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Aminijikarai, director Priyadarshan was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in the city.

Earlier, actress Trisha in a Twitter post, said she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and safety measures."I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations," she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up," she tweeted.

There has been a sudden spurt in the number of celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries testing positive for Covid. Music director Thaman, and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu are among those who recently announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

-with IANS inputs