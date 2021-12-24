B Praak's father passes away, singer says he's numb, lost and broken

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/B PRAAK B Praak with his father

The father of National Award winning singer B Praak has passed away. The singer shared a photo with his father along with an emotional post on social media and informed his fans and colleagues about the sad demise. Praak's recently lost his uncle some time back and now his father's demise has shaken him.

"Don’t Have Words I’m Numb I’m Lost I’m Broken First Chacha And Now You Gone Really Gonna Miss You Daddy Your Every Reaction To My Song And Those Happy Tears In Your Eyes For Me I Love You Sooo Much And Now I’m Gonna Miss You Soo Much……. Always Bless Me And Family RIP Daddy RIP Legend," he captioned the photo.

Following Praak's post celebs rushed to the comment section to extend their support. Suniel Shetty, Afsana Khan and Gippy Grewal among others commented on the post mourning the loss.

B Praak won the coveted title for the Best Male Playback Singer for his song 'Teri Mitti' at the 67th National Film Awards. While it is a surreal moment for him, it is also overwhelming as he finds himself in the company of his fellow winners.

The singer spoke about his big win as he said, "It has been a year full of things to be grateful for. But of all the highlights, this award shines brightest. I am so overwhelmed. It's a surreal moment for me and I feel so blessed that we as a team created a song that resonated with a nation in such a strong way."

He adds that this moment will be etched forever in his heart, "Today will always remain a precious day in my career. Every artist wants to be valued and there cannot be a greater honour than the National Award."

B Praak's song, 'Teri Mitti' gave the nation a lump in the throat as it made everyone feel for the fallen heroes and their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The song composed by Arko with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir was the highlight of the 2019 war film 'Kesari'.