Ayushmann Khurrana gets cutest birthday wish from wife Tahira, filmmaker says 'Kamaal insaan ho'

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday today with his family. The actor, known for spectacular performances in films like Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, Anek among others, has been receiving birthday wishes from the fans as well as industry friends, Now, his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap has also dropped a cute photo on Instagram to extend her wishes on his 38th birthday.

Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of the two. In the image, the two are seen walking together and lovingly looking at each other. Ayushmann looks dapper in a white T-shirt paired with a blue shirt and jeans while Tahira looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all white co-ord set.

She wrote: "Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho". Ayushmann replied to post: "You're the best human".

Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna also commented with a heart emoji. 'Raaz 3D' fame Esha Gupta also gave him her best wishes, saying: "Happy birthday fav" Apart from his fans and industry friends his brother Aparshakti Khuranna also shared an adorable picture of him with Tahira and a birthday cake.

He wrote: "Happyy Bdayyy Ayush Bhaiyaaa,"

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were childhood sweethearts and they got married in 2008. The two are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Virushka.

talking about Ayushmann's career, he won the second season of reality television show 'MTV Roadies' in 2004. It was in 2012, when he made his acting debut with 'Vicky Donor' directed by Shoojit Sircar. He tasted success with films such as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha','Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Dream Girl', 'Bala', 'Andhadhun' and 'Article 15'.

