Arjun Kapoor has apt reply for netizen taking dig at him over donation for child's treatment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday shared a post urging fans to help a child by raising money for a kid with a rare medical condition. He shared the post writing, "request for everyone to do as much as they can to help the little boy!" After Arjun's post, while many extended their regards to the kid, many came forward promising to donate. However, some also took a dig at the actor. A user wrote, "Well, your one day earning could save him right away!" Responding to the comment, Arjun wrote, "@richasharma09 actually Richa if I was earning 16 cr a day I would definitely not need to post this. But knowing that I can’t afford 16cr I have done my part towards helping him & also have put it out there after that...rather be of help and provide a positive move to help him."

Another user dissed Arjun's post saying the actor is doing this for publicity. "@richasharma09 i said same thing he is jst doing publicity for his own benefits," wrote the sure. In response to this, Arjun commented, "@arv_7111 actually my friend since u follow me and u would realise I’m doing this for the boys benefit to save his life."

Image Source : ARJUN KAPOOR INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Image Source : ARJUN KAPOOR INSTAGRAM Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is 'living in the light' in this stunning selfie. Seen yet?

On the work front, the actor was recently seen on the big screen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" alongside Parineeti Chopra. Arjun will next be seen in OTT film "Sardar Ka Grandson", "Bhoot Police" and "Ek Villain Returns".

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's latest pic stresses on wearing masks amid Covid19; Bola tha mask pehne rakho

The actor also looks forward to the release of his new single featuring Rakul Preet Singh. Titled Dil Hai Deewana, the track is yet to be released, Arjun shared a new poster on social media on Friday. Although details of the track are under wraps, the poster of the track had "The Good, The Bad, The Pretty" written on it.

Captioning the image, Arjun wrote on Instagram: "This sizzling track is going to drive you crazy. #DilHaiDeewana is going to release tomorrow at 11 AM! Don’t miss out! Stay tuned (sic)!"

Hinting at the big collaboration, he also tagged Darshan Rawal, Tanishq Bagchi, Bhushan Kumar, Shabbir Ahmed, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, along with Zara.

For more entertainment news click here!