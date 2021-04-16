Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha's latest pic stresses on wearing masks amid second wave of Covid; Bola tha mask pehne rakho

After Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha shared the importance of wearing a mask. The actress took to her social media and dropped a beautiful picture of herself sporting a serious expression on her face. As the COVID-19 cases touch an all-time high number in the country, Sonakshi through her Instagram post, told people about the importance of wearing a mask in a quirky manner. The actress is sitting against the backdrop of a lush green garden.

In the photo, Sonakshi can be seen posing for the camera while looking at a distance with a serious expression on her face. She can be seen wearing a black shrug and the minimum amount of make-up on her face. The 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' actor captioned the post, saying "My "bola tha mask pehne rakho, ab dekho kya ho gaya" look."

Sonakshi had earlier also shared a glammed-up photo of her dressed in a sparkling blush pink attire, and urged everyone to stay at home due to the second wave of COVID. The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi recently finished shooting for her upcoming digital debut film with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

She will also be seen playing the role of the brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

She also recently announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang'.