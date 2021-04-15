Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan reminds everyone to 'keep their masks on' for safety of their loved ones

As India witnessed a grim milestone of over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan urged all his fans, followers and friends to wear masks at all times. The actor came up with a loud and clear message amid the second wave of the deadly virus. Abhishek asked people to follow all health protocols, including wearing masks to ensure the safety of their loved ones. The 'Big Bull' actor shared the masked-up selfie from Lucknow.

Abhishek took to his Instagram and requested people to take the most necessary precaution. The actor wrote in his Instagram post: "Please, please, please keep your mask on." He also added, "If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones. #maskup #maskon." In the picture, Abhishek is seen donning off white shirt and a matching muffler. He accessorised his look with a chunky pair of sunglasses and a blue face mask covering half of his face.

Take a look:

For those unversed, four members of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and junior Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya announced in July last year that they had contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, 'The Big Bull', has 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline. The actor will shoot for the second schedule of Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, in Lucknow. In 'Dasvi' which is an upcoming project from the makers of 'Hindi Medium',' Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.

'Dasvi' is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhana Yadav. The movie is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films Production, and Bake my Cake films.