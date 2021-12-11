Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma shares unseen goofy pictures with Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary: I love that about us

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one adorable and loveable couple of the tinsel town. Every now and then, they leave us fall in love with them all over again. Yet again, they did the same when the actress shared a set of unseen pictures on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary. Alongside the goofy pictures, she wrote a lovely note that read, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen.

Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us."

Have a look at the same here:

Not just her but even Virat posted a set of unseen pictures with Anushka, one of which even gave a glimpse of their little munchkin Vamika. Alongside, he wrote, "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you.

4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin."

For those unversed, Virat and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka has been a part of projects like-- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. Her last screen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.