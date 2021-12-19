Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIRATKOHLI Anushka Sharma thanks paps, fan clubs for not posting daughter Vamika's pictures and videos

Anushka Sharma is counted amongst one of the most humble celebs of the tinsel town. She keeps her fans updated with her daily activities on social media. However, one thing that she was quite sure about was to not bring her daughter Vamika in the limelight. This is why not just the actress but even her cricketer husband Virat Kohli requested photographers as well as fans to not click her pictures. And now when the little girl is all set to turn one year old next month, Anushka has shared a letter for the paparazzi for respecting their privacy. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a story on Sunday and wrote, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.

We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma's post on Insta

Soon after Vamika's birth, Virat during an AMA session said, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Just today, she marked the celebration of 7 years of PK and shared a video featuring Aamir Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen on the screen in Aanand L Rai's film 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.