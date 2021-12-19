Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHKASHARMA PK Turns 7: Anushka Sharma shares BTS video with Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput; wishes THIS on Christmas

Anushka Sharma is one active celebrity on social media. Be it birthdays or any other special day, Anushka has an Instagram post for all. Yet again she did the same on Sunday! As her film 'PK' completed 7 years since its release, the actress took to the photo-sharing application and shared a special video featuring her co-stars Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actor who played the role of a journalist in the film, shared a video, comprising BTS moments from the film. The video unveiled various different hairstyles and looks she tried on, before settling on her pixie haircut.

The video also featured her working and enjoying on sets with co-stars Aamir Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. See a glimpse of the same here:

Image Source : INSTA Anushka Sharma's Insta story

As Christmas is around the corner, actor Anushka took shared what she wants for the festival. She reposted fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's Instagram Story, which had a photo of a Christmas cake, and over it, it was written, "all I want for Christmas is end of COVID." "Yes! Please," Anushka captioned the post.

Image Source : INSTA Anushka Sharma's Insta story

Coming back to PK, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial also starred actors Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla. PK depicted the story of an alien (Aamir) who lands on Earth for a research mission but loses his remote to get back home. The movie went on to raise questions on religion and humanity.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.