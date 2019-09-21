Anushka Sharma features in Fortune India's list of most powerful women

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma in Fortune India's list of Most Powerful Women

Anushka Sharma has featured in Fortune India's top 50 list of Most Powerful Women of 2019. The actress, who ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, is the youngest woman on the list and ranks at 39.

Fortune India wrote about the actress: "Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films-NH10, 'Phillauri', and 'Pari'.

"They made around Rs 40 crore each at the box office. Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled 'Bulbul' and a web-series called 'Mai'. It is also developing and producing a web-series for Amazon Prime Video.

Fortune's annual ranking of India's most powerful women in business is chosen for making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and social and cultural influence.

Other than being the top actress in Bollywood, Anushkja is married to Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli. There is hardly any chance when Virat doesn’t compliment his lady love. During a candid chat with legendary Windies cricketer Viv Richards, Virat said, “It has actually been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed with playing this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction. The thing that I have learnt from being with her is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life off the field, then I think that creates your personality on the field to do the same.”

