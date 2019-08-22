Anushka Sharma recalls dancing to Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's Bumbro Bumbro song from Mission Kashmir

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma recalls dancing to Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's Bumbro song from Mission Kashmir

Anushka Sharma has become quite active on Instagram these days. No matter, she is off from the Bollywood movies these days, yet she manages to grab the limelight for some reason or the other. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she is seen reading some happy tweets. It is a part of a project, yet it reminds Anushka of her childhood days when she used to dance on Bumro Bumro song starring Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan from the movie Mission Kashmir.

Anushka Sharma said, "Even we danced to Bumbro from Mission Kashmir! I thought I was Preity Zinta... dancing Bumbro Bumbro! I wore my mother's phiran." She recalled her school days when she used to dance on this song. Anushka Sharma completed her schooling from Army Public School and then joined Mount Carmel College for higher studies.

This reminds us of sharing some of Anushka Sharma's childhood pictures, "बचपन PS - Our reaction to the photographer when he said cheese.......was this thanks @naimeesha_murthy for this memory #flashbackfriday"

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. After that, she has been rejoicing her quality time with husband Virat Kohli. She has been accompanying him on his Cricket tours. The couple is often seen vacationing on beautiful places.

Recently, Anushka Sharma was massively trolled for sharing a bikini picture.

