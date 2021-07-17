Anupam Kher announces 519th film while flying above the Atlantic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher never ceases to surprise his fans. Be it his hilarious videos with mother Dulari or his motivational posts to encourage his fans, the actor is always on his toes to present something new and intriguing. Saturday, he took to social media to announce his 519th film. The actor announced the film while flying above the Atlantic Ocean. In his post he also thanked the film fraternity for being kind to him. Although he did not share the film's name or information about the cast and crew, Kher promised that he would divulge details soon.

"Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the #AtlantcOcean at 36000 feet. God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders," Kher shared in an Instagram post.

"Also thanks to #IndianFilmIndustry and the film makers around the world for being so kind and generous to me. I feel special. But if my father was around he would have said, allah meherban toh gadhera pahalwan. will give you the details soon!!" he added.

The actor had recently travelled back to Mumbai from his hometown Shimla where he spent a few days with his mother Dulari Kher. Sharing an emotional post, the actor had revealed how difficult it was for him to leave his mother.

"The most difficult thing in the world is to say bye to mom. She is staying back in Shimla while I travel to Mumbai. We spent some quality time with each other. She told me some more amazing stories of our earlier days in this city. The easiest thing in the world is to make parents happy. And the blessings one gets are endless," Kher shared on Instagram.

On the work front, Kher will next be seen in films like "Happy Birthday", "The Last Show", "Mungilal Rocks" and "The Kashmir Files".

--with IANS inputs