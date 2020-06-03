Amitabh Bachchan shares wedding photos with wife Jaya on 47th anniversary, reveals an interesting story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares wedding photos with wife Jaya on 47th anniversary

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 47th wedding anniversary with wife Jaya Bachchan. while the veteran actress is in Delhi during the lockdown, the actor made her feel special by sharing their wedding photos on social media and also shared an interesting story behind it. The photos show the much-admired couple sitting in the mandap and performing the rituals. While Big B has donned an off-white sherwani, Jaya looked gorgeous in her red bridal lehenga.

Sharing the photos, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "47 years..today..June 3,1973!!Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go..else you don’t go..So..I obeyed" The couple tied the knot and then travelled to London together on the same day.

It was not love at first sight for Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. The actress had first met him at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune in 1970, while he saw her on a magazine cover. They both got attracted to each other at the beginning but love bloomed when they started shooting for their 1972 release Ek Nazar.

Recalling their first official meeting, Jaya had said, "I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he's going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn't the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon."

The couple had been together since then and manages to complement each other in everything. Big B frequently takes to social media to share their old memories with the fans and leave them nostalgic. A few weeks ago, he had shared a throwback video cherishing the good old times spent with Jaya Bachchan and his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

such moments .. loved and lived again and again https://t.co/Pjwivg8gzf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2020

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo which will release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

