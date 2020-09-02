Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYANAVELIN Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda talks about her battle with anxiety: I am in therapy

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about her struggle with anxiety and shared that she has been taking therapy. The diva talked about her battle as a part of mental health awareness with her organisation Aara Health. Navya had started Aara Health soon after she graduated from college this year. In a conversation with the other co-founders of the organisation, Navya said that earlier she wasn't comfortable talking about going to therapy.

She said, "It was something new for me as well. I wanted to kind of experience it myself before talking about it. Obviously, my family knows that I am in therapy but I don’t think any of my friends do. I don’t know if would still go and tell them." Commenting on the post, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, "Brave."

Earlier, sharing on social media, the Aara Health page talked about its mission which is to encourage women to make empowered and educated health choices. Navya has started the new venture with three more ladies named Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo.

About the initiative, one of the posts read, "We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!⁣"

Navya graduated from college in New York in May this year but she could not have a graduation party due to the COVID19 pandemic. Big B shared how they celebrated Navya's big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled. "Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of corona and lockdown.

T 3523 - Pics ! pic.twitter.com/Zmnjd9VYGj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2020

"She could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. but she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you Navya.. God bless .. such a positive and happy attitude. Love you," Big B wrote.

