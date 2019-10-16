Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan visits hospital for routine checkup

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited Nanavati hospital in Mumbai this evening for a routine checkup. Big B's makeup man Deepak Sawant confirmed the same saying that the Badla actor visited the hospital for normal checkup. However, there has been no update about the condition of his health by the hospital authorities so far.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has a history of stomach ailments, was operated in February 2012 at the Seven Hills hospital. He had complained of acute abdominal pain then and there were even chances of him undergoing a second operation, which fortunately did not take place.

In March 2017, he has rushed to a hospital again after he complained about ill-health. He informed about his well being after coming out of the hospital through his Twitter handle.

In 2015, he made the startling revelation that when he contracted the Hepatitis B virus while undergoing treatment after meeting with an accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982. He had since lost 75 percent of his liver due to cirrhosis.