Amitabh Bachchan mourns the death of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan offered his condolences over the death of veteran hockey player Balbir Singh. The legendary center-forward who was 96 died at a hospital in Mohali on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. Big B took to Twitter to post a picture of the legend and tweeted alongside, "T 3543 - Legend Balbir Singh sr .. passes away .. his talent and his accomplishments on the Hockey field were legendary talk in my School days right from 1948 onwards .. what a champion .. condolences prayers .. Indian Pride."

Have a look at his tweet here:

T 3543 - Legend Balbir Singh sr .. passes away .. his talent and his accomplishments on the Hockey field were legendary talk in my School days right from 1948 onwards .. what a champion .. condolences prayers ..

Indian Pride ..🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1Yqm0wUsU2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

The veteran actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself in slow motion. He then asked a funny question to fans and followers in the caption. "I don't know why it hurts when we bite our tongue mistakenly. But it didn't hurt when we bite it intentionally. And I still don't understand why you are biting your tongue now," he captioned the video.

On the film front, the veteran actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The film was slated for a theatrical release earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

-With IANS inputs

