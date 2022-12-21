Amid Pathaan controversy, Ratna Pathak Shah slams boycott culture; has THIS to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RATNA PATHAK SHAH Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah has shared her opinion on the rising boycott culture against the film industry. The veteran actress who was speaking at an event for her upcoming film Kutch Express slammed boycott calls for films saying the audience should first watch the films before drawing any conclusions.

"First watch the film, then think of boycotting it," Shah said adding, that she believes "educated Indians are with us."

The veteran actress, who is known for her iconic character Maya Sarabhai from the Indian sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' also spoke about her upcoming film. Ratna Pathak Shah is set to make her foray in Gujarati cinema with 'Kutch Express'. The actress called the film an "unusual opportunity".

The film, the poster of which was recently released, also stars Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary from 'Taare Zameen Par' and Dharmendra Gohil. The film will be released on January 6, 2023.

Speaking about the film, Ratna Pathak Shah said: "I've been looking forward to doing a Gujarati film for a long time, but couldn't find anything really interesting. Then came this film with a good script and a good team and to be shot in Kutch, so this was irresistible."

She also mentioned that the reason she chose the film is because it has a point to make: "It also happened to be a film that had a point to make and was not sentimental or regressive. An unusual opportunity."

Apart from this, she also has upcoming limited series 'Trial By Fire' which is all set to release on January 13 on Netflix. It is inspired by the bestseller book, 'Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy' by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. Also starring, Actors Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj, it follows the unfortunate incident that took place in June 1997 and saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi.

The limited series will depict their endless trials and tribulations in the pursuit of justice over 24 years while also looking at the other lives touched and destroyed by the fire.

