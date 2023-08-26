Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note for fellow National Film Awardees Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Allu Arjun

National Film Awards 2023 were announced on August 24. Telugu star Allu Arjun and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor and Best Actress Awards respectively. After celebrating the achievement of becoming the first Telugu actor ever to bag a National Film Award, Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Taking it to Twitter, now X, Allu Arjun congratulated the winner from the Hindi film industry. He wrote, "Congratulations dear

@aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award. So elated personally for your win. #GangubaiKathiawadi. Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi. Very deserved. Happy for you dear. Congratulations to the masterful #SanjayLeelaBhansali garu on winning the national award for editing & many more. I was personally so happy to see it win so many awards for this Masterpiece @bhansali_produc. Also congrats to our beloved @preetisheel on winning the national award."

Kriti Sanon replied to the tweet and wrote, "Thankss Allu! Hugeee congratulations to you too!! I’ve been a fan of your work and you were mind-blowingly amazing in and as Pushpa!! So so well deserved!!"

Allu Arjun received the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuva Bharadwaj, and Sunil in pivotal roles. Arjun star will be soon seen in Phuspa 2: The Rule. The makers dropped the first look of the sequel in April. The teaser begins with the news of Pushpa escaping the jail and being shot eight times before disappearing into the forests. Rumours of Pushpa being killed spread like wildfire, however, Pushpa is alive and the frame shifts to him walking with a tiger in the forest.

