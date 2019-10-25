Alia Bhatt wishes mother Soni Razdan with a heart-warming birthday post

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan are one of the beautiful mother-daughter duos that our industry has got. Be it their social media posts or statements in the media- they've always impressed us with their presence. And yet again the same happened when the Brahmastra actress took to Instagram to wish her mother on her birthday. Alia, who was in London a few days back with Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt returned just before her mother's big day.

On her mother's birthday, she shared an adorable throwback picture in which the little Alia can be seen sitting her mommy's lap wearing a white frock where the lady was seen in a grey top and jeans. The picture was captioned as, “To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me Happy Birthday Mama!.”

