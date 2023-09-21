Alia Bhatt to Karishma Kapoor: Bollywood celebrities wish Kareena Kapoor on her birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor turns 43.

Kareena Kapoor, the prominent Bollywood actress turned 43 today and several celebrities took to social media and showered her with heartwarming wishes. From her elder sister Karishma Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, the film industry came together and wished her. Karishma Kapoor shared a childhood picture of them on social media which made fans nostalgic too. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Always by ur side cos ur simply the best...love you mostest".

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of them, which was captured during Alia's pre-wedding nuptials, and wrote, "To the ultimate queeeeen...happy birthday bebo...love youuuuu". Neetu Kapoor too took to stories with a selfie and wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo..not just Apni but hum sub ki Favourite eagerly waiting for #jaanejan".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNeetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's heartwarming wishes for Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan too posted a family picture with Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Kareena. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the queen of hearts". Malaika too shared one of the pictures from their vacation and wrote, "Happy Birthday sab ki jaane jaan...our beautiful bebo @kareenakapoorkhan...may always be surrounded by love, vino, pizza, pasta, champagne n ussss..love you". Her Jaane Jaan co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat too wished her a Happy Birthday with a picture which is from the promotions. Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, and Arjun Kapoor too wished her a Happy Birthday.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSara Ali Khan and Malaika's adorable wishes for Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAMJaane Jaan co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat too wished Kareena Kapoor

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial Jaane Jaan also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahalwat. The film tells the story of a single mother who is caught in a crime investigation, her neighbor, a gifted math teacher, offers to help, and a relentless cop digs into the case.

Also read: Nita Ambani bids adieu to Ganapati, accompanies Bappa on his 'visarjan' journey

Also read: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Women Reservation Bill, 'This is a big decision..."

Latest Entertainment News