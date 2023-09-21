Nita Ambani bids adieu to Ganapati, accompanies Bappa on his 'visarjan' journey

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nita Ambani on her way for the visarjan of Ganpati Bappa.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a ritual, it's a heartfelt expression of faith. The ambiance recently has transformed into a spiritual manner and more people embracing the festival wholeheartedly.

Nita Ambani is seen accompanying Lord Ganesh for the visarjan. She is seen decked up in traditional red attire with minimal makeup and accessorised her hair with flowers. In the video, it can be seen a crowd has accumulated and everyone is on their way to bid their adieu to Ganpati Bappa.

Recently Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted Ganesh Chaturthi at their residence in Antilia, which was a star-studded event and was attended by prominent people from Bollywood, politics, sports, and business. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and several others with their families.

Some other celebrities in attendance were Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Rashmika Mandanna and Raveena Tandon. A picture of Nita Ambani with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral on social media within no time. The trio were exuding glamour and elegance in their traditional outfits. The main essence of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations was adorned with traditional decorations and to empower the Make in India idea.

