Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu on Women Reservation Bill, 'This is a big decision..."

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

After the Women's Reservation Bill was passed Lok Sabha finally made a new move for women's benefit. The Bill which is known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will grant 33 percent seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gave her take on the Women Reservation bill saying, "The bill which they have passed now, was much needed and will give empowerment to the women. This is a big decision. I would like to congratulate Bharat on this".

Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Shehnaaz Gill among others lauded the big step taken for women in regard to the bill.

For the unversed, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is a model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She is the third from India to win the Miss Universe after a long gap of 21 years. Sandhu was previously crowned Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and placed as a semi-finalist at the Femina Miss India 2019 pageant. She has worked in two Punjabi films in 2021 and 2022 including Yaara Diyan Poon Baran and Bai Ji Kuttan Ge. She also appeared in a music video in 2019 named Tarhthalii.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbagucha Raja | See pictures

Also read: Nita Ambani bids adieu to Ganapati, accompanies Bappa on his 'visarjan' journey

Latest Entertainment News