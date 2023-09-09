Alia Bhatt remembers Brahmastra's journey, shares behind the scenes on Instagram | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt remembers Brahmastra's journey

It has already been a year for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt took to social media to reminisce the memories and shared behind-the-scenes reel. The reel showed glimpses of the fun on the sets and during the shoot. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "A piece of our hearts...Can't believe it's already been a wholeeeeeee year...Love and Light always". As soon as the video was posted, fans felt nostalgic. One user wrote, "Such an awesome video". Another user wrote, "From where everything started". "The best gift we got of 1 yr anniversary of brahmastra", wrote a user.

As part of 1 year of Brahmastra, Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji recently unveiled the early concept artwork of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. He wrote in the caption, " Brahmastra- Part Two: Dev early concept artwork...Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and story for Brahmastra 2 & 3....on this special day for Team Brahmastra, felt like sharing a few key images of our inspiration".

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is a planned trilogy, which in turn will be a part of the cinematic universe titled Astraverse. The film has an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna among others. The first film was released in 2022 after waiting for seven long years. The development of the film was revealed in 2014 with a planned release in 2016 but got delayed due to various reasons. The film emerged as a success at the box office.

