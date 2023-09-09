Sidharth Malhotra remembers Captain Vikram Batra, pens note on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra pens a note on Captain Vikram Batra's birth anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra in his film Shershaah, remembered him on his 49th birth anniversary. The actor took to social media to share a note and poster too. In the note, Sidharth has written, "Remembering the real-life Shershaah, Captain Vikram Batra, on his 49th birth anniversary today. His bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire us all". He also shared a poster on Instagram as well.

Shershaah is a film which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was killed Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal along with Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film received positive reviews from the audience, received several nominations at various award functions, and won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSidharth Malhotra shares poster on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra who began his career as Student of the Year, has established himself as a successful actor in several films including Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, and Hasee Toh Phasee among others. He was last seen in the 2022 film Mission Majnu which also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur among others.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action web series titled Indian Police Force for Amazon Prime Video. He will also star in the action film Yodha as well.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Nagarjuna's grand entry with Jawan song, fun moment with contestants

Also read: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's goofy makeup video with fiance Jake Bongiovi goes viral

Latest Entertainment News