Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Nagarjuna's grand entry with Jawan song, fun moment with contestants

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss Telugu 7 promo: Nagarjuna's grand entry

Bigg Boss be it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, or Bengali has gained popularity among the audience throughout the years. Now in the latest Bigg Boss Telugu version of season 7's promo, Nagarjuna's grand entrance on the stage to Shah Rukh Khan Jawan's song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has gained the attention of netizens. At the beginning of the promo, Nagarjuna grooves to the song and then proceeds to interact with the contestants which turns out to be fun. There are also a few intense dramatic moments in the reality show as well.

This is not the first time, the veteran actor has hosted the reality show. He has been part of this show for the last few seasons. The Telugu version of this show will conclude in 100 days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni will next be seen in an upcoming Tamil film Naa Saami Ranga. The makers recently unveiled the first look of the actor and also announced the film's title. The film is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi, under his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

For the unversed, the veteran actor began as a child artist in the 1967 Telugu film Sudigundalu, directed by Adurthi Subba Rao. He made his debut as a lead actor in the 1986 film Vikram with Shobana as the female lead. The Telugu film is the remake of the 1983 Hindi film Hero. Nagarjuna established himself as an actor with successful films including Allari Alladu, Hello Brother, Oopiri, and Bangarraju among others.

Also read: Jigarthanda Double X to release on Diwali, director Karthik Subbaraj shares update

Also read: Kissing Booth star Joey King's dreamy wedding with Steven Piet in Spain | See Pics

Latest Web Series News