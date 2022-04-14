'We gain a wonderful son...' Soni Razdan showers love on newlyweds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN Soni Razdan wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

As congratulations poured in for star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got hitched on Thursday, the bride's mother Soni Razdan wished the couple love, light and happiness in their journey together. Razdan in an Instagram post today wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa."

The bride's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan along with her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were snapped at Ranbir's Bandra residence, Vastu, the venue of the wedding. The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. Ranbir and Alia, fondly called Ralia, took the pheras after the latter's grandfather arrived. Kapoors seal it with a kiss! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share FIRST photos from intimate wedding

Welcoming Alia to the family, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartwarming note for her sister-in-law. She wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it."

Soon after the wedding, Alia Bhatt shared magical wedding pictures with Ranbir and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The pre-wedding festivities included a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others. Dilwale Dulhaniya le gaye... Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms after posing for paps | VIDEO