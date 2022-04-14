Dilwale Dulhaniya le gaye... Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms after posing for paps | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/JOYEETA MITRA SUVARNA Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms

It's Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's big day! The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Vastu residence. Only close family members and friends were invited. Soon after tying the knot, newlyweds Alia and Ranbir made their first public appearance as they greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue. Well, Ranbir made every heart skip a beat when he picked up his dhulania in his arms and walked inside Vastu.

The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits. While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations. ALSO READ: Kapoors seal it with a kiss! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share FIRST photos from intimate wedding

Also, Alia Bhatt shared dreamy wedding pictures with Ranbir and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the actress added.

While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of Vastu residence. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.

