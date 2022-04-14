Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE: Neetu Kapoor confirms couple's marriage in Vastu today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGE Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE: Neetu Kapoor confirms couple's marriage in Vaastu today

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE: The much-awaited wedding of the year is finally taking place today! The much-in-love couple Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family in the evening at Vastu. On Wednesday, we saw a bunch of celebs attending the couple's Mehendi ceremony that took place at the Krishna Raj Bungalow. Just after the ceremony got over, the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stepped out of the building and spilled details that the wedding festivities have started and Ranbir and Alia will finally be together on Thursday. From quite a few days, there have been several reports revolving around their big day that has left not just the fans but also the celebs super excited. Everyone wishes to know what the bride an the groom are wearing, their ceremonies, inside pictures and videos, etc. Don't worry, we've got everything covered for you right here!

Read the LIVE updates from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: