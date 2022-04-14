Thursday, April 14, 2022
     
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE: Neetu Kapoor confirms couple's marriage in Vastu today

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to take the plunge tonight and get married at Vaastu in the evening. The 'Barfi' actor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni nodded yes and spilled details after their Mehendi ceremony. 'Baraat,' 'Joota Churai,' to inside pictures and videos, we've got everything covered for you. Have a look at the same right here!

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2022 8:09 IST
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding LIVE: The much-awaited wedding of the year is finally taking place today! The much-in-love couple Alia and Ranbir are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family in the evening at Vastu. On Wednesday, we saw a bunch of celebs attending the couple's Mehendi ceremony that took place at the Krishna Raj Bungalow. Just after the ceremony got over, the groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni stepped out of the building and spilled details that the wedding festivities have started and Ranbir and Alia will finally be together on Thursday. From quite a few days, there have been several reports revolving around their big day that has left not just the fans but also the celebs super excited. Everyone wishes to know what the bride an the groom are wearing, their ceremonies, inside pictures and videos, etc. Don't worry, we've got everything covered for you right here! 

Read the LIVE updates from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding:

 

 

  • Apr 14, 2022 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Some more deets from Ranbir and ALia's much-awaited wedding!

    1 Lakh for 'joota churai' to special wedding gift, here's what's expected

  • Apr 14, 2022 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What 'dulhe ki behen' Riddhima wore?

    Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor grabbed eyeballs as she arrived for the ceremony in an exquisite Manish Malhotra's sequined saree. She accessorised her outfit with a heavy stone studded necklace, sparkling danglers and matching bangles. Riddhima kept her luscious locks open and completed her look with effortless pink palette makeup for the ceremony.

  • Apr 14, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    What 'dulhe ki maa' Neetu Kapoor wore?

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday turned out to be a fashion affair with guests dressed to the nines for the occasion. Neetu Kapoor looked radiant in an off-white and multicoloured embroidered Ghaghra. The veteran actor wore a resham ghagra choli for the special occasion. The 63-year-old star accessorised the outfit with heavy green stone studded jewellery including of necklace, bangles and stud earrings. She chose to keep her hair open with subtle peach-pink palette makeup for the special day.

  • Apr 14, 2022 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ranbir and Alia's Haldi ceremony to take place at 9 am

    Alia and Ranbir's haldi ceremony will start at 9 in the morning, followed by the 'chooda ceremony', after that marriage will take place in the evening. Reportedly, the wedding will be a 4-day-long affair. 

    India Tv - Ranbir and Alia's Haldi ceremony to take place at

    Image Source : FILE

    Ranbir and Alia's Haldi ceremony to take place at 9 am

  • Apr 14, 2022 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Baraat details of the groom Ranbir Kapoor

    The baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres. 

    Read complete details here!

  • Apr 14, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jeweller sends gold-plated bouquet for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

    A day before their wedding, a jeweller on Wednesday sent a gold-plated bouquet to the couple. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which two men are seen arriving with the bouquet for the love birds. When asked about the gift, the men claimed that it was a gold bouquet coated with gold foil. Reportedly, the special gift was sent by a jeweller in Surat.

  • Apr 14, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima confirm Alia and Ranbir's wedding today

    In several videos being shared by the couple's fan clubs, Ranbir's mother and sister Riddhima can be seen confirming the fact that their wedding is happening today at Vastu in the evening. Not only this but the mother-daughter duo were also seen praising Alia while calling her 'cute' and 'just like a doll.'

  • Apr 14, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Couple's close friends mark their presence at the Mehendi ceremony

    'Brahmastra' director and producer--Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar also arrived in style for the pre-wedding ceremony at Vastu.

  • Apr 14, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mehendi ceremony attended by Alia & Ranbir's families on Wednesday

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday. Apart from Riddhima, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain (late Rishi Kapoor's sister), cousins Nitasha Nanda (daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Armaan Jain were also spotted outside the 39-year-old actor's residence today. Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and step-sister Pooja Bhatt also graced the Mehendi ceremony with their presence at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu.

  • Apr 14, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra'. 'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The couple has been together for over 5 years now!

