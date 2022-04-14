Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima & Karisma Kapoor show off their henna from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony

After much-await Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married to each other. The buzz about the biggest Bollywood wedding has been amongst not just fans but also celebrities. The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot today at around 3 pm after which they will come out of their house to pose for the paps. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13 with the Mehendi ceremony of the couple that took place at Vastu. Several pictures and videos of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar going in and out of the venue went crazily viral on social media. And now they have started sharing snippets of their henna on their personal handle.

Taking to Instagram, not just Karisma Kapoor but also 'dulhe ki mummy' aka Neetu Kapoor and 'dulhe ki behen' Riddhima shared pictures of their hands all decorated with mehendi. The pictures were shared on the story section of their respective Instagram handle and has left us all excited for the big moment.

Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse of the mehendi from the wedding celebration that took place on Wednesday. Karisma shared glimpses of their mehendi designs post the ceremony last night. She took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of henna on her feet. "I love mehendi," she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a picture of her hand, all decked up in mehendi. She had the name of her late husband Rishi Kapoor written on the index finger. For those unversed, the veteran actor passed away in 2020 after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Speaking about Riddhima, she also gave a glimpse of her mehendi design. Have a look:

Reema Jain's mehndi had the name of her children-- son Armaan, daughter in law Anissa and son Arman Jain.

Ranbir and Alia, who are fondly called 'Ralia' by their fans, have been dating for four years. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The duo made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.