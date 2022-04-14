All about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's royal Sabyasachi wedding looks and jewellery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABYASACHIOFFICIAL Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wore Sabyasachi outfits on their wedding day

As the wedding pictures of Bollywood's celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surfaced on social media, fans were busy wondering what the two wore for their big day. Alia and Ranbir both wore traditional outfits designed by Sabyasachi and looked every bit royal together.

Bride Alia was dressed in a hand-dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. She wore Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

On the other hand, Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace.

After the wedding ceremony, Ranbir and Alia did a photoshoot on the terrace of Vastu. Alia also shared pictures from the time on social media, which show them kissing.

Later in the evening, the couple also posed for the paparazzi. They made their way outside Vastu building in Pali Hill, Mumbai as dhol played loudly for their welcome. They posed for the photographers and as they were about to head back, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms. Alia blushed at this moment and the images from the time look very adorable.

While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of Vastu residence. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.