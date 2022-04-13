Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Update: Baraat to move from Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

With Alia Bhatt's mehendi wrapping up on Wednesday, the focus has shifted to the marriage ceremony. The families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for the wedding ceremony of the power couple slated for Thursday, April 14. The baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area.

The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres. Ranbir had moved to Vastu from the ancestral home of the Kapoors in Chembur in 2016. Vastu's interiors, incidentally, had been designed by Gauri Khan. The stretch between the two venues has been dolled up with light decorations suspended from trees. On April 14, a contingent of policemen will be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of the baraat from one building to another. ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima confirm Alia-Ranbir's wedding is tomorrow in Vastu; Haldi to start at 9 am

Well, Alia and Ranbir's wedding will also have the 'joota churai' ritual, during which the Alia's gang will steal the groom's shoes and ask for money in exchange. Not only this but according to reports, Ranbir has even set aside a budget of Rs 1 Lakh for the same. It was also reported that Ranbir will be presenting Alia with a special gift that will have a connection with his lucky number 8.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi: Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima dazzle in sequine sarees

On the other hand, organisers of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding are leaving no stone unturned to ensure privacy at the festivities. The attendees at Alia's mehendi function had to cover their phone cameras with stickers provided by the security personnel to avoid leaking out the pics. The security sealed the cameras of anyone attending the festivities with a removable red coloured sticker that would help avoid live streams, photos or videos from the venue. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pre-wedding festivities: Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Navya Nanda arrive

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday with a mehendi ceremony at Vastu. Reportedly, their wedding will be a 4-day-long affair. The entire Kapoor family has arrived at Vaastu to join the couple for celebrations.

(With IANS inputs)