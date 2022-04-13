Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mehendi: Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima dazzle in sequine sarees

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities kick-started on Wednesday with a mehendi ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra residence Vastu. While we are still waiting for the couple's photo, we recently got glimpses of the groom-to-be's mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they stepped out to pose for the paparazzi. For the pre-wedding festivities, Neetu Kapoor's looked beautiful in a floral embroidered sequined-blouse saree and Riddhima slayed in an all-over sliver sequined saree.

Mother-daughter duo looked absolutely beautiful in ethereal ethnic ensembles for the celebrations. Neetu completed her mehendi look with statement jewellery and minimal make-up. On the other hand, Riddhima rocked a traditional choker and a pair of dainty earrings. They were all smiles and excited as the shutterbugs clicked their pictures.

Take a look

After remaining tight-lipped about the wedding date, the mother-daughter duo, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have finally confirmed that the wedding is going to take place on Thursday at Ranbir-Alia's Bandra residence, Vastu. Sharing the excitement, Neetu said, "Kal shaadi Hai". Also, Riddhima showered love on her to-be sister-in-law as she said "Bahut cute hai yaar (Alia), doll jaisi."

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair. The Kapoor family is swarming in at Ranbir's residence Vaastu to join the couple for celebrations. So far, family members Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima among others have arrived at the venue. Apart from family, Ranbir and Alia's close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has also arrived. ALSO READ: Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma make glamourous entry at Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding ceremonies

Meanwhile, a jeweller from surat has gifted Ranbir and Alia a gold plated bouquet. a video of the same was shared on fan accounts on social media.