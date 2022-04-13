Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima confirm Alia-Ranbir's wedding is tomorrow in Vastu; Haldi to start at 9 am

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima confirm Alia-Ranbir's wedding

Couple had their mehendi ceremony on April 13

The big fat Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding is here! After dating for almost five years, the couple is all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony on April 14. Today marked the beginning of their pre-wedding rituals that began with Ganesh Puja, followed by Mehendi ceremony. After remaining tight-lipped about the wedding date, the mother-daughter duo, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have finally confirmed that the wedding is going to take place on Thursday at Ranbir-Alia's Bandra residence, Vastu.

Sharing the excitement, Neetu said, "Kal shaadi Hai". Also, Riddhima showered love on her to-be sister-in-law as she said "Bahut cute hai yaar (Alia), doll jaisi." The duo was posing for the shutterbugs, when they confirmed the news. Speaking about Alia Bhatt, Neetu said, "she is the best". Take a look

Alia and Ranbir's haldi ceremony will start from 9 in the morning, followed by the 'chooda ceremony', after that marriage can take place in the evening. Reportedly, the wedding will be a 4-day-long affair. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Bollywood couple receives gold-plated bouquet from Surat businessman

The Kapoor family is swarming in at Ranbir's residence Vaastu to join the couple for celebrations. So far, family members Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor among others have arrived at the venue. Apart from family, Ranbir and Alia's close friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has also arrived. ALSO READ: Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma make glamourous entry at Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding ceremonies

Meanwhile, a jeweller from surat has gifted Ranbir and Alia a gold plated bouquet. a video of the same was shared on fan accounts on social media.

(Inputs from Namrata Dubey)