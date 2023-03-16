INSIDE Alia Bhatt's 30th Birthday: Actress makes a wish with hubby Ranbir Kapoor by her side

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT INSIDE Alia Bhatt's 30th Birthday

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday in London with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and friends. Giving a sneak peek of the same, the actress on Thursday shared a bunch of photos from her intimate party. The pictures show Alia cutting a delicious chocolate cake, making a birthday wish with Ranbir by her side, hanging out with friends and family, gorging on pasta, her cute pink sweater, cuddles and hugs. She also shared a picture of her sister Shaheen.

Alia, who turned 30 on March 15, shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Thirty [sunshine emoji]."

On Wednesday, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a quirky birthday post for the actress. She shared two posts on her Instagram handle featuring from their vacation in which Alia can be seen enjoying coconut water while checking her phone and her grumpy expression is just unmissable. Sharing the post, Shaheen wrote, "30 years of this face." Soon after she shared the post, Alia was quick to reply, "Hahahahahahahahahahahah."

This was Alia's first birthday after her marriage and motherhood. She married Ranbir Kapoor last year in April and on the celebratory occasion her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor showered love on her 'bahurani.' The veteran actress shared a picture of Raazi actress in a black jumpsuit and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani. Love and more love!"

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

The actress will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. Apart from these, she also looks forward to her Hollywood debut-- Heart of Stone -- alongside Gal Gadot.

