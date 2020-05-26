Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj sets to be demolished before Mumbai monsoon

The country is observing the fourth lockdown and it seems that the filmmakers have dropped the idea of beginning with the shooting. The latest reports state that the sets of Akshay Kumar's upcoming period epic Prithviraj that has been standing unused in Dahisar for over two months now will now be demolished before the beginning of the Mumbai monsoon. YashRaj Films confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror and said that it doesn't seem feasible to retain the set any longer. Not only this, but it was also told that the sequences will now be shot at an indoor set, once shotting is allowed to resume.

Mumbai Mirror reports quoted a source stating, "The head honchos of Yash Raj Films had kept the set standing over the past two months, hoping that the situation would improve soon. However, with the rains only weeks away, it doesn’t seem feasible to retain the set any longer. The makers are currently procuring necessary permission to have it pulled down. Akshay had filmed a major portion of the Chandraprakash Dwivedi-directed drama at the Dahisar set before the lockdown was announced, but some crucial sequences have yet to be shot."

The set was designed in the architectural style of the 12th century, and an arena where the lead actor was to film a war sequence. will be seen playing the role of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film was supposed to release this year on Diwali with beauty queen Manushi Chhillar playing the lead role of Sanyukta opposite the actor.

Meanwhile, Akshay along with filmmaker R Balki on Monday shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the "post lockdown responsibilities" at Kamalistan studio while taking necessary precautions.

President of FWICE B N Tiwari told India TV that the makers followed strict precautions while shooting the ad-campaign.

