After Pushpa, Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey grips cricketers David Warner, Dwayne Bravo | VIDEO

Akshay Kumar's ‘Maarkhayegaa’, the first song launched from Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is setting trends with personalities both on home turf and internationally. Introducing audiences to the wicked yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Not only did Akshay Kumar’s hook step in the song catch on to the Bollywood industry but also crossed geographic boundaries as international cricketers including David Warner and Dwayne Bravo have been dancing to the tunes of the song. DJ Bravo posted the video on his Instagram account writing, "Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar had some fun doing this power hit! #NumberOne." David Warner commented on the post writing, "Haha I was about to do this one lol too good."

Later he posted the video himself. Take a look:

'Maar Khayegaa' has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, showcases the titular character's personality. The track has been composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, while Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose have gone behind the mic for the song.

'Maar Khayegaa' has been shot on a mega-canvas and teleports the audiences to the hinterland of India with larger-than-life visuals. The song was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai's Filmcity.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ also stars a talented ensemble starcast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film has secured a Holi release as it is set to make its theatrical debut on March 18.