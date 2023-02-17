After Naatu Naatu, Ram Charan impresses with 80-second-long single-take dance step in 'RC15'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan

With Naatu Naatu from RRR, Ram Charan left everyone in awe by his versatile dancing skills. Now, the actor once again impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham, when he performed an 80-second long dance step in a single step leaving everyone awestruck.

"Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80 second long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.

Ram Charan, who is known for his brilliant dance moves, his 'Naatu Naatu' song, in which he can be seen shaking a leg with his co-star Jr NTR, has become a global phenomenon bagging the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and also Critics' Choice Award for Best Song.

About RC15

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, was announced in February 2021 and began its production in October 2021. The film reportedly stars Ram Charan in a dual role. The filming took place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who primarily works in Telugu films, has ascended to become a pan-India sensation. The actor is one of the most popular names in the Indian film industry. On the personal front, the actor and his wife Upasana are expecting their first baby. “The Konidela household is bursting with excitement. Both Ram Charan and Upasana’s parents are overjoyed at the news. Upasana and Ram have always maintained that they’ll have a baby when they’re ready and this is a special moment for them”, a source close to the family shared.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who have reportedly been friends since school, got engaged in December 2011. They married in Hyderabad in June 2012.

