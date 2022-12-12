Ram Charan and his wife Upasana expecting their first baby; Chiranjeevi announces the news

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BAVYASRI_CUTIE Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child

Good news is on its way! South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first baby. The would-be grandpa and veteran actor Chiranjeevi has confirmed the news. He took to his Twitter handle and announced the good news. He wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)". Ram Charan retweeted his post with folded hands and a heart emoji.

As soon as fans got to know about the news, they started showering love and blessings on the couple. A few are also convinced that the couple is going to have a baby boy. “I know it’s a boy. Happy for you… Won’t be surprised if it’s twins," a fan tweeted. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who have reportedly been friends since school, got engaged in December 2011. They married in Hyderabad in June 2012.

The couple will be welcoming their first child after a decade of marriage. “The Konidela household is bursting with excitement. Both Ram Charan and Upasana’s parents are overjoyed at the news. Upasana and Ram have always maintained that they’ll have a baby when they’re ready and this is a special moment for them”, a source close to the family shared.

Coming to the work front, Ram Charan’s next major project is filmmaker S Shankar’s RC15. The untitled drama is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and distributed under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC 15 features Kiara Advani, SJ SuryahAnjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra.

