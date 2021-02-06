After Janhvi Kapoor, farmers disrupt Bobby Deol-starrer Love Hostel's shoot in Patiala

Image Source : INSTGARAM/BOBBY DEOL Farmers disrupt Bobby Deol-starrer Love Hostel's shoot in Patiala

A group of protesting farmers disrupted the shoot of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's upcoming film Love Hostel. The shooting for the film was going on in Patiala, Punjab. Incidentally, it was in Patiala that the shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Good Luck Jerry' was halted by farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws. Makers of Janhvi's film had subsequently shifted the shooting schedule to Chandigarh.

Now, reportedly, when the star cast was not present on the set, farmers arrived when the crew of the film was setting up their filing and shooting equipments and asked them to leave. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra and is directed by Shankar Raman. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house.

Bollywood Hungama's claimed that farmers raised slogans against the agricultural laws and also made their disappointment about the fact that neither did actor, producer and politician Sunny Deol nor their father, actor Dharmendra supported the farmers, though they belong to Punjab. Sunny is also a BJP MP from Gurdaspur.

Earlier, in a recent tweet, Hema Malini spoke about international celebrities tweeting on Indian's internal affairs. Hema wrote, "Im intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more imptly, who are they trying to please?"

On a related note, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film Good Luck Jerry was disrupted after a group of farmers held a protest in Patiala. The incident took place on Bhupindra Road when protesting farmers opposed the filming of the movie. They even carried forward the protest outside the hotel where Janhvi, movie director Sidharth Sengupta and other staff were staying.

Due to safety concerns, the production house has now decided to shift its shooting location to Chandigarh which is about 70 km from Patiala.