Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADITYAROYKAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur drops first look from Sanjana Sanghi starrer action-thriller Om: The Battle Within

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur on Friday treated his fans to the first look of his upcoming action flick 'Om: The Battle Within'. The 'Malang', actor took to Instagram to share a poster giving a glimpse of his ripped body in the movie. He is seen donning an intense look with a combat armour suit and rifle in his hand. The versatile actor who has reconceptualised action in Bollywood is already prepping for the film and working out hard to make a chiselled physique.

Taking the news to the micro-blogging site, the 35-year-old actor told that he is back in action with a caption that reads "A battle within to keep the fighting spirit alive! #firstlook #OM: The Battle Within Arriving this #Summer2021".

The post gained more than one lakh likes and massive comments from fans within a few minutes of being posted. Fellow stars including Sonakshi Sinha also commented on Roy's post where she is seen appreciating the actor with clapping hands emoticon.

Opposite Aditya, the film stars Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi. Talking about her character, she said, "My character Kavya is a girl I know each of us young girls in India aspires to be. She is confident, extremely hard working and sharp, empathetic, brave and a crucial tenet of our film. She’s nothing like we’ve ever seen before on celluloid. I’m so excited to bring her to life, and I know I’m going to learn so much from her I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep for the same is ongoing. It’s testing and pushing me both physically and mentally, but is so thrilling! Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine."

ADITYA ROY KAPUR - SANJANA SANGHI... #SanjanaSanghi to star opposite #AdityaRoyKapur in #Om: The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan... Will be shot in three cities in #India and one international location. pic.twitter.com/4tigp8jp1o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020

Paper doll Entertainment's 'Om: The Battle Within' directed by Kapil Verma, produced by Zee Studios Official, co-produced by Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira Khan is set to release in 2021.