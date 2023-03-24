Aditya Roy Kapoor BREAKS silence on wedding plans amid rumours of dating Ananya Panday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been making waves on the internet. Their dating rumours have been doing the rounds and fans are keen to know when they are going to marry. The actors fueled the rumours after they posed together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and walked the ramp together at a recent fashion show. However, neither of them has confirmed nor denied the relationship.

Now, the actor addressed the question about his wedding plans at the trailer launch of his upcoming thriller 'Gumraah' and revealed that he is not getting any FOMO looking at other couples getting married. Aditya said, "I think every one is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and do it when the time is right."

Aditya and Ananya's rumoured relationship

Aditya and Ananya's link-up rumours got stronger when they walked for the Lakme Fashion Week recently. Dressed in Manish Malhotra-designed clothes, the couple looked stunning. Also, their pictures from the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral. Aditya Roy Kapur also travelled to Qatar to watch the FIFA world cup with Ananya Panday and her gang, including her father Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Videos and pictures of their hanging out surfaced online.

Earlier, when the Khaali Peeli actress appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, she was asked about her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan. Ananya gave a cryptic reply, stating that she did not want to dwell on the past. She further revealed her newest crush and said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Karan Johar also quizzed Ananya Panday about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the actress went speechless when asked this question.

About Gumraah

'Gumraah', is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. 'Gumraah' stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. The 'Malang' actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will play the role of a cop in the film. Aditya has garnered praise for his recent performance in 'The Night Manager.'

