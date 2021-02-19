Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal makes her Instagram account public, shares mushy wedding pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal makes her Instagram account public

Indian Idol 12 host and singer Aditya Narayan is enjoying marital bliss currently. The actor has been seen frequently making appearance with wife Shweta on the singing reality show and has also opened up about their love story. While Aditya has been sharing many pictures and videos from his wedding and honeymoon on Instagram, Shweta being a private person kept away from the limelight. Now, the diva has finally made her Instagram account public. Aditya on Thursday took to his Instagram to introduce Shweta to the world. He wrote, "Say hello to my better half" with a red heart.

Shweta Agarwal, who has over 40k followers on the photo sharing app, took to Instagram to share a picture from their wedding. Her first picture showed a cozy moment of the love birds from their wedding in which Aditya can be seen showering love on Shweta while she flaunts her infectious smile.

Aditya and Shweta got married on December 1 in Mumbai. "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December," Aditya had written on Instagram while sharing the news of his wedding.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, "Shaapit".

Soon after the wedding, the couple was seen honeymooning in Kashmir. Aditya posted a loved-up picture of the two, revealing the trip is all the more special because this is his first visit to the scenic state. "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia," Aditya wrote on Instagram along with the selfie.

In the image, Shweta was seen wearing a baby pink sweater and a pink winter cap while Aditya wore a winter jacket and a pair of sunglasses.