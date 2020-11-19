Image Source : PINTEREST Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi tests positive for COVID-19

From the past few months, a lot of celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The numbers increased when the government during the unlock phase allowed the shooting of various films, tv shows, web series, etc. Well, now it seems another name has been added to the list of COVID-19 positive celebs and it is that of actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi who recently got infected and confirmed the same in an interview with ETimes on Thursday. He told that he underwent the test as a precautionary measure but was found positive. He was asymptomatic and without revealing much details said that he is taking proper rest and is in isolation.

Nikhil who has produced movies like Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3 recently made a comeback to acting with Hansal Mehta's web series titled S'cam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.' Currently, the show has a rating of 9.6 on IMDb.

Not only this, but Nikhil also came in the limelight when the Naagin trilogy was announced. Speaking about the film, he told Pinkvilla, "The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to."

Just today, it came to light that superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said.

Khan and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, the insider added. Khan completed shooting for his film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" last month and has been shooting for the reality show "Bigg Boss 14" on weekends.

-With PTI inputs

