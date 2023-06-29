Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran discharged from hospital after successful keyhole surgery

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was injured during a film shoot and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, was discharged from the facility. In a statement, the hospital said that during the surgical procedure, Prithviraj received treatment for the reconstruction and repair of cartilage, cruciate ligament, and meniscus injuries.

"Dr Jacob Varghese, Director of Orthopaedics and Head of Joint Preservation at VPS Lakeshore, led the successful surgery.

Following the surgery, he (Prithviraj) underwent a comprehensive physiotherapy regimen to aid in his recovery," VPS Lakeshore Hospital said in the statement.

Dr Varghese said that with proper care and therapy, Prithviraj is expected to make a full recovery within the next few months.

The actor got injured while shooting an action sequence for the movie titled 'Vilayath Buddha' at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday afternoon. The actor posted a health update for fans and followers on his official Instagram account on Tuesday.

"I had an accident while shooting an action sequence on 'Vilayath Buddha'. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed keyhole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months," the 40-year-old had said in a statement.

The actor, known for films such as 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', 'Pokkiri Raja', 'Kuruthi', and 'Lucifer', said he will try his best to use the recovery period constructively. The shooting of Vilayath Buddha, directed by Jayan Nambiyar and produced by Sandip Senan, has been temporarily halted. The film is based on a book by G R Indugopan.

What's next for Prithviraj?

The actor has come on board with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He took to social media to express his happiness at joining the cast. He expressed that he was thrilled to be part of the amazing squad. The film, it is an alleged remake of 1998 film that was directed by David Dhawan. The classic starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles. While it was a comedy caper, the Akshay-Tiger starrer is hailed as an action-packed entertainer. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead in the film and has been paired opposite Tiger.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film credits include Ennu Ninte Moideen, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Classmates and Mumbai Police, among many others.

