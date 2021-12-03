Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TRENDINGTALES07 Abhishek Bachchan bashes trolls attacking daughter Aaradhya: Say it on my face

Abhishek Bachchan is counted amongst one of those actors who tries to stay away from the limelight and controversies. However, during instances when his family came under the radar of the trolls, the actor has given back hard. When it comes to his daughter Aaradhya, the man knows where to draw a line. Speaking about the same during the promotion of his latest film 'Bob Biswas,' Jr Bachchan got furious and said that these people should 'say it to his face.' Further, he said that he won't tolerate any comment about his daughter. For those unversed, there have a lot of events when Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aardhya has been mocked for her walk or wearing make-up on her birthday.

Talking to Bollywoodlife, the Dhoom star said, "It’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face."

The trio recently visited Maldives for a vacation where they celebrated Aaradhya's 10th birthday with great pomp and show. Sharing a loveable post for his daughter Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya captioned, "My Angel Aaradhya’s 10 You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY."

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in the year 2017 and later were blessed by Aaradhya in 2011.

On the professional front, Abhishek who has impressed audience with his films like-- Ludo, The Big Bull, etc will now be seen in Bob Biswas. The film is directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Also featuring Chitrangada Singh, thw movie happens to be a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani and released on December 3 on Zee5.