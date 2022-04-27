Aamir Khan plays Beethoven's melody, raises excitement around his mysterious story. OUT on April 28

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Aamir Khan

Highlights Aamir Khan announces to unveil his mysterious story on April 28

Aamir made the announcement via video which features him playing the piano

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been constantly building up the excitement around his next announcement. The actor will be coming up with a special yet mysterious 'kahaani' (story) on April 28. On Wednesday afternoon, Aamir was seen in a video where he was trying his hand on the piano playing legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven's creation 'Fur Elise'. He made the announcement via video.

Aamir Khan drops new hint of his mystery Kahani; fans wonder if Andaz Apna Apna sequel is in making

Aamir Khan's video

The video, shared on the social media handle of his production house Aamir Khan Productions, shows him informing his followers how he will be sharing a story with everyone on Thursday as he said, "I will share my story tomorrow (28 April) at 9'o clock with RJ Rishi Kapoor." However, Aamir did not reveal whether the announcement would be at 9AM or 9PM. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani."

Known to be a fiercely private person, the superstar’s recent video has created quite a stir over social media platforms as fans eagerly await to unravel this mystery. The 'Dangal' star piqued the interest of the audience by taking the angle of sports as he was seen playing box cricket while announcing that he will soon share a 'Kahani' on April 28.

Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha teaser to be out next week? Aamir Khan's latest video sparks speculations

Aamir Khan's upcoming project

The actor is gearing up for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is an adaptation of the Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' and will also feature Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in an important role. It is gearing up for its release on August 11.

Also, there were reports that Aamir Khan will be remaking Spanish director Javier Fesser's 'Champions'. However, he refused to confirm or deny the reports. 'Champions', which won three Goya Awards (considered to be the Spanish equivalent of Academy Awards) across the categories of Best Film, Best New Actor and Best Original Song, was also selected as Spain's official entry for Best Foreign Film at the 91st Academy Awards.