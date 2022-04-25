Aamir Khan drops new hint of his mystery Kahani; fans wonder if Andaz Apna Apna sequel is in making

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANPRODUCTIONS Aamir Khan

If you have been keeping up with the latest updates about Aamir Khan, you must be aware that he has something in store for his fans. Lately, he has been keeping the internet on the tip of its toes with the mystery of a 'Kahani' which is taking over his social media feed. With every new video being dropped, Aamir seems to be letting the cat out of the bag but only with subtle hints. Adding more to the anticipation, the actor has released a new video of him playing foosball.

In the short clip, he is seen donning a neon orange T-shirt with a quirky quote from his cult film Andaz Apna Apna. The quote reads, "Release GoGo". Revealing more details of his mysterious Kahani, Aamir says in the video, “I have decided where to narrate Kahani on 28th. I will narrate it on a radio station as it is a decent place to recite the Kahani. And the radio station which I have chosen is Red FM.”

While he refrained from sharing any details about the project, taking a hint from his t-shirt, fans are wondering if he will be announcing Andaz Apna Apna sequel.

For the unversed, Andaz Apna Apna narrates the adventures of two young broke men who discover that a stunning heiress lives nearby and tries to charm her. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

However, there has been no confirmation about the same. In the last two videos shared by Aamir Khan’s production house, the star was seen acing his batting skills as he promised to narrate a story on April 28.

On the film's front, Aamir looks forward to the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Advait Chandan's directorial is an adaptation of Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump' and will also feature Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in an important role.

It is gearing up for its release on August 11.