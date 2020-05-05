Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan finds Dangal child actor Ritvik Sahore's new short film 'very sweet'

Actor Aamir Khan recently watched a new short film titled The Twist featuring Dangal child actor Ritvik Sahore and shared the same on his social media. The short film puts forth a lot of details on the bond shared by grandmother and grandson while also focusing on the art of dance.Besides Dangal, Ritvik Sahore is known for his work in Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Laakhon Mein Ek. Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter, “Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet. #TwistShortFilm.” The 13-minute short was released on YouTube on April 28 by the Zee Music Company,

Recently, a total of 85 artists from India and across the globe came together in order to raise money for GiveIndia COVID-19 relief fund which is a fundraiser concert which took place live on May 3 and joining them was Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao The actor was seen singing a heartfelt song along with wife Kiran Rao in a video in which he urged everyone to contribute to the cause. In the video, we see the couple singing iconic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Se from 90s movie Anari and Aa Chal Ke Tughe by Kishore Kumar.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Secret Superstar helmer Adavit Chandan will be helming the project which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

